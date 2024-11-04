Rebuilding Community Through Quiet Acts of Service: A Call to Action

In a world overwhelmed by noise—political debates, media headlines, and endless online chatter—it's easy to feel lost.

Real change rarely starts with grand gestures; it often begins quietly, with one person deciding to make a difference. I’ve seen this truth first-hand throughout my life, from when I started community work at the age of 11 to the present day, running projects that serve hundreds in need.

One such project is the Great Linford Community Fridge in Milton Keynes, which I co-founded with my dear friend, Alan Senior. In its seventh year now, it continues to serve as a lifeline for the community, supporting 380 people every week.

Since its inception, we have rescued over 3,641 meals from becoming waste, saved approximately 6 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and even gathered donations of 1.32 tonnes of food from generous supporters like Sainsbury's. This is not just a fridge; it’s a community hub located within The Little 'Bookshop' Community Unit, a warm space furnished with my own country farmhouse pieces, where patrons of all ages come for companionship, support, and resources.

Scott and friends renovating the inside of Great Linford Community Fridge in 2019

After the success of Great Linford, my then-fiancée (now wife) and I took the idea to Towcester, establishing another community fridge during the challenging days of COVID. Today, the Towcester Community Fridge is in its fifth year, supporting 120 people weekly and having saved 65,979 meals from going to landfill. Thanks to local supporters, including ALDI and Lidl, the Towcester fridge has collected 31.087 tonnes of surplus food, preventing over 113 tonnes of CO₂ from entering our atmosphere. This project is more than statistics; it's a testament to resilience, care, and the power of simple, effective solutions to real problems.

The beauty of these initiatives lies not just in the numbers but in the ripple effect they create. People who use these services often become volunteers themselves, paying forward the kindness they've received. The elderly have a warm place to gather; children have a safe place to learn; families struggling to put food on the table find relief and hope. Community hubs like these are about more than just food—they’re about restoring human connections, dignity, and solidarity.

My friends, I’m just one person, and I can’t do it alone. But imagine if every one of us decided to take responsibility for a part of our community. What if we all, in our own ways, contributed to making our neighborhoods better? We don’t need big budgets or permission to help. If you’re breathing, you can do something. Check on a neighbour, donate time or skills, pick up litter, or even start your own project.

My commitment to these projects goes beyond words. I’ve poured personal savings, hours, and resources—even my own furniture—into making these hubs a welcoming refuge. This isn’t about me or getting recognition; it's about the legacy I want to leave and the world I want to create for my family, for your family, and for generations to come. My grandparents taught me that civic duty isn’t about grand gestures but about showing up every day to make life a bit brighter for others.

Teresa L Collings, my now wife, helping adorn the Great Linford Community Fridge during COVID19 lockdown

Now, I call on you to reflect on what you can do. Our communities need us, not as passive bystanders but as active contributors to the change we want to see. We can’t wait for someone else to fix things. Let’s bring back a sense of togetherness, resilience, and pride in solving problems at the grassroots level. Every one of us has unique skills and resources, no matter how modest, that can be shared to strengthen our neighbourhoods.

Let’s not get distracted by politics or headlines. Let's focus on what truly matters: improving the lives of those around us. We are stronger together, and the power of community is only unlocked when each of us steps up. Our future, our children’s future, depends on it.

So, I ask you: what can you do, right here, right now, to make a difference? You don’t need permission or a title. You just need to care. Let’s transform our communities, quietly and powerfully, one act of kindness at a time. Together, we can make the world not just better—but truly excellent in every way.