Rats climbing walls and seen 'every day' at Northampton council estate

A Northampton housing estate says they are under siege by an infestation of rats and are calling for their housing association to take action.

Tenants at Cordwainer House, in Byfield Road, St James, say they see and hear the rodents "every day" and have put up with them for over a year.

One resident filmed a rat climbing along her windowsill before scurrying up the wall and onto the roof.

One resident even filmed one investigating her window before scuttling up the wall towards the roof.

"I'm fed up with it, I'm scared to death of them," said the tenant, who asked not to be named. "I sit out at night and all I can hear from the bushes is squeaking and rustling."

Another resident claims their dog fell sick and died overnight after eating grass - or, according to their vet, possibly from a disease called Leptospirosis spread by rat urine that is lethal to dogs.

One resident, Anthony Bennett, says he has placed dozens of calls to Northampton Partnership Homes but has seen no action, and was told at one point he was free to put his own poison down.

He said: "I'm not prepared to pay for this out of my own pocket. We're asking for help to rid of them but we aren't getting any. We need help right now."

Northampton Partnership Home, who are responsible for Cordwainer House, has been contacted for a comment.