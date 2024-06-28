Rainbows at the ready! Full line-up announced for Northampton Pride 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is just two weeks to go until the popular Pride festival hits the streets of Northampton once again with a range of exciting activities and performances, hosted by Northampton Drag Queen Vanellope.

The festival, which is organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) LGBTQ and Allies Forum and the Northampton Pride Committee, will take place on Saturday, 13 July, giving residents in West Northants the opportunity to come together to show allegiance to, and celebrate our LGBTQ+ communities.

This year’s event will once again take place at the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus from midday to 6pm, with a programme of entertainment and activities, which last year, saw thousands of people attend from Northamptonshire and surrounding areas, creating an unforgettable buzz within the town.

As well as the organised parade from the University campus through the town centre and back, led by a colourful float, this year Pride committee groups and entertainers are inviting everyone to join in the parade. Keep an eye out for the 'Follow Us to Pride' flags to see where to join the parade behind the official organised groups.

Pride publicity design

If you are thinking of joining the parade, please let us know by registering to tell us you are coming! Follow @WNC on social media for further Pride announcements.

Entertainment on the day will include rainbow stilt walkers, hula hoopers, poetry and spoken word performances, a Drag Kings workshop, Drag story time and musical performances from Freya Rose, Phantom Isle, Afriene, and Leadley, with this year’s stage being sponsored by Northampton Town Council. NLive Radio have also joined this year’s event as official media partner.

This year, local firm GXO Logistics will be sponsoring the stall village where a range of products, food and drink will be available to buy on the day from local sellers including Beastly Boutique and Dam Good Dough. St John ambulance will also be on hand to provide first aid support, funded by Northampton BID.

For the first time the event will also feature a small second stage located near the stall village where people can listen to Tent Talks with local LGBTQ speakers and a reading from local author Maddy T Thomas and take part in a 'mansformation', a workshop with Pecs Drag Kings to help you discover your inner drag king.

The Northampton Pride Committee includes members from West Northants Council, the Northampton LGBTQ Forum, Northants Fire and Rescue Service, University of Northampton, The Lowdown, QSpace, NHFT, BID, NLive and Northampton Town Council.

A representative from the Northampton Pride Committee, said: “Pride is about standing up to represent those who don’t feel they can speak out for themselves while having fun with friends, families, and allies in the process.

“Pride is a party but it is also a protest to recognise that we have a long way to go to achieve true queer liberation and there are still places in the world that oppress and suppress LGBTQ+ people and communities.

“A considerable amount of work has gone into the preparation of Northampton Pride and we hope everyone who comes along has a truly fun and memorable experience.”