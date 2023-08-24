News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Raft of top grade 9s for GCSE students at Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy is celebrating today after its Year 11 students were awarded an excellent set of GCSE results, with the school’s top achievers securing a swathe of the highest grade 9.
By Lyn SalmonsContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read

Some of the school’s noteworthy individual successes include:

· Daniel Morales, who achieved ten grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction*;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· Ashiki Nandi, who achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8;

Daniel MoralesDaniel Morales
Daniel Morales
Most Popular

· Jesse Haria, who achieved eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and three grade 7s;

· Omar Zahran, who achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and a Level 2 Distinction*;

· Elliot Woods, who achieved six grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· Will Domaracka, who achieved four grade 9s and four grade 8s;

Commenting on their achievement, Ashiki said:

I’m very proud of myself; the suspense of opening my results was high! I am grateful to my teachers for the support they have given me.

Will added:

“I cried when I saw my physics and maths grades! I’m really, grateful to all my teachers. I hope to follow in my sister's footsteps and go to Oxford to study physics after Sixth Form.”

These top-performing students are all looking forward to joining the school’s Sixth Form in September where they will take up their A Level or vocational studies. Ashiki and Daniel have also gained places on the school’s prestigious Nucleus VI STEM programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today’s success follows on from the publication of last week’s A Level results which saw Sixth Formers at the academy secure places at the UK’s top universities, including the University of Oxford. One such Sixth Former was Julia Domaracka – sister of Year 11 high-achiever Will – who is set to read Biomedical Science at the University of Oxford.

Chris Clyne, Principal at Northampton Academy said:

“Once again, mirroring last week, I am filled with tremendous pride for our students and the outstanding results they have secured today. Their exceptional performances stand as a true testament to their resilience and character.