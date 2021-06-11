Queuing traffic after road traffic collision involving a lorry on the M1 in Northamptonshire
Highways England reports delays of up to 15 minutes
Friday, 11th June 2021, 1:20 pm
There is currently queuing traffic on the M1 northbound following a road traffic collision involving a lorry earlier this afternoon (June 11).
Police were informed of the smash at 12.48pm today.
The M1 is currently partially blocked just after junction 15 A45 (Northampton) whilst Highways Agency deals with the collision.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
More to follow.