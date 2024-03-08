Q&A session for potential election candidates and agents

An online session is being held for prospective candidates and agents in the forthcoming Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election.
By Rebecca Hutson, writing on behalf of WNCContributor
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:01 GMT
The event will take place on Tuesday, 12 March at 12.30pm via Microsoft Teams and will be an opportunity to ask questions about the nomination process, the timetable, the deposit required and other steps required to stand as a candidate.

Anyone who would like to attend the online event or has any questions should email [email protected]

Those who are unable to attend but would like to find out more can contact the team on the email address above and they will be happy to answer any queries.

The session is being held ahead of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election

The Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election takes place on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

People can find out more information about the election, including details of how to register to vote, Voter ID, and how to arrange a postal or proxy vote, by visiting westnorthants.gov.uk/electoral-services

