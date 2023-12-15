Pyjama parade at care home raises funds for charity
All residents and staff at Collingtree Park have been encouraged to wear their festive attire, which they proudly paraded around the home. Residents enjoyed staff singing Christmas carols in the communal areas, as well as individual room visits to spread the Christmas spirit.
Robert, 78, said “It really put a smile on my face when the pyjama parade came to my room and everyone sang ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’. The staff here do a great job at making sure we all get involved with the Christmas season”.
Nikki Allen, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish pyjamas I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part and show our support for The Alzheimer’s Society.”
