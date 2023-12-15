Pyjama parade at care home raises funds for charity

Residents and staff at Collingtree Park Care Home in Northampton are helping to make the world a better place by wearing their festive pyjamas on Thursday 14th December in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society, a caring and research charity supporting those living with Dementia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All residents and staff at Collingtree Park have been encouraged to wear their festive attire, which they proudly paraded around the home. Residents enjoyed staff singing Christmas carols in the communal areas, as well as individual room visits to spread the Christmas spirit.

Robert, 78, said “It really put a smile on my face when the pyjama parade came to my room and everyone sang ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’. The staff here do a great job at making sure we all get involved with the Christmas season”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikki Allen, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish pyjamas I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part and show our support for The Alzheimer’s Society.”

Staff Pyjama Parade in Robert's Room

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.