Pupils retell the story of Easter at Northamptonshire church service

Pupils from a village primary school on the edge of Northampton have created their own artwork to retell the story of Easter during a yearly church service.

Collingtree Church of England Primary School hosted two Easter services - to accommodate for all of the children and their parents - on Thursday (March 29) at St Columba’s Church, where the children showed off their creative artwork and retold the Easter story.

Headteacher Richard Albert said: “We are very proud of the children for leading such fantastic services and for producing such thoughtful artwork.

“We think it’s important to celebrate all of our children and that’s why they were all able to show off their work or give a reading during the morning. It helps them to take ownership of their learning and performing to parents and families in such a beautiful church helps develop their understanding of the community”.

After the service, Richard received a cheque from Becketts and Sargeants Educational Foundation - a charity that promotes the education of under 25s who in the borough of Northampton - to buy new play equipment for outdoors.

Richard added: “This substantial donation will allow us to purchase new equipment to support all of the pupils in their learning across the curriculum whilst also allowing us to have adventurous play equipment installed on our main site.

“This will provide an extra something for pupils to enjoy at break and lunchtime and also during their PE sessions.

“It’s brilliant to see children being active and hear their laughter and we’re committed to making sure that not only do our children benefit from high-quality learning experiences but also are happy, have fun and keep fit. Our philosophy is to nurture children to become wonderful young adults and always look at the whole child. That is core to our ethos and beliefs.”

Through successful funding applications, in this academic year, the school has been able to redesign their school hall - where children meet for whole school events and collective worship, pupils have seen an outdoor classroom built and early years students have benefitted from a new outdoor ‘performance stage’ to encourage their imaginative development.