Pupils at Northampton academy hold Reverse Advent Calendar to support those in need

Pupils at Stimpson Avenue Academy in Northampton have donated hundreds of food items to a charity for the homeless.

The pupils and staff at the school, which is part of East Midlands Academy Trust, took part in a Reverse Advent Calendar, where people are invited to give a donation each day of advent so they have a collection of goods ready to drop off in time for Christmas.

Reverse Advent Calendars have become popular in recent years as a way of countering the commercialism of Christmas and encouraging people to think about giving rather than receiving.

Pupils from Stimpson Avenue Academy deliver their Reverse Advent Calendar donations to the Hope Centre

The school’s donations were delivered by Stimpson Avenue Academy’s head boy and girl and deputy head boy and girl yesterday (Thursday) to the Hope Centre in Northampton, which works with homeless people and other vulnerable people in need.

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “We at Stimpson Avenue Academy decided to think about those who are not as fortunate as others.

“We used the idea of a ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ to place items into a hamper each day to donate to the Hope Centre, Northampton, before the end of term.

“Despite the current cost of living crisis, our families have been incredibly generous and we are so grateful to them for supporting this fantastic cause.

