Pubs across Northants prepare for huge influx of football fans ahead of the England v Sweden World Cup match

Millions of people will be tuning in to watch England take on Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup tomorrow (Saturday).

The Red Lion in Cranford is one of dozens of pubs across Northants busy preparing for a huge influx of football fans tomorrow ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

There is seating for 140 people at the pub outside

A pop-up bar called 'Greedy Gordon's' has been set up in the garden of the village pub and will be selling nachos, burgers and tachos as well a number of cocktails.

There will be seating for 140 people in the garden where a big screen has been put up.

Landlord Richard Gordon said: "We set up the pop-up bar for the summer and the football. It was a gamble but luckily the weather has been good so it's paid off.

"It should be a really good day."

A range of snacks and cocktails are sold at Greedy Gordon's

