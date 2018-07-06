Pubs across Northants prepare for huge influx of football fans ahead of the England v Sweden World Cup match

Millions of people will be tuning in to watch England take on Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup tomorrow (Saturday).
The Red Lion in Cranford is one of dozens of pubs across Northants busy preparing for a huge influx of football fans tomorrow ahead of the 3pm kick-off.
A pop-up bar called 'Greedy Gordon's' has been set up in the garden of the village pub and will be selling nachos, burgers and tachos as well a number of cocktails.
There will be seating for 140 people in the garden where a big screen has been put up.
Landlord Richard Gordon said: "We set up the pop-up bar for the summer and the football. It was a gamble but luckily the weather has been good so it's paid off.
"It should be a really good day."
