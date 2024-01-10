Pub quiz charity donations to Cynthia Spencer and Hope Centre

The winning team of the year from the weekly Yeoman of England weekly pub quiz have donated £125 each to The Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The Yeoman of England pub in Wootton run a weekly Tuesday night pub quiz which already has great cash prizes for the most knowledgeable teams every week.

But in 2023, for the first time, the organisers donated £250 to the team who scored the most points over the whole year to donate to a registered charity of their choice.

The winning team was Emptyheads and they chose to split the donation between The Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.