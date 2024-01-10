Pub quiz charity donations to Cynthia Spencer and Hope Centre
The Yeoman of England pub in Wootton run a weekly Tuesday night pub quiz which already has great cash prizes for the most knowledgeable teams every week.
But in 2023, for the first time, the organisers donated £250 to the team who scored the most points over the whole year to donate to a registered charity of their choice.
The winning team was Emptyheads and they chose to split the donation between The Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Both charities provided certificates of acknowledgement and the winning team were also presented with a winner's shield which will be displayed behind the bar.