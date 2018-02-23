Pub bosses say no link between food poisoning claims and Northampton venue

An investigation has found no link between a number of food poisoning reports made last weekend and a Northampton pub.

Last Friday, a number of customers at the Poppy Field Farm pub in Duston complained of taking ill after a meal there.

Several took to the Spotted Duston Facebook page over the course of last weekend to say they had suffered from sickness having been to the pub.

But Greene King, the owners of the venue in Telstar Way, say an investigation has no link between the reports and Poppy Field Farm.

A separate investigation by a Northampton Borough Council environmental officer has also found no link.

A Greene king spokesman said: "We’ve conducted our investigations with the EHO (Environmental Health Officer) and both found no evidence to support the complaints.”