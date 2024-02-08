£1,000 win could not have come at a better time!
Sue says “I’ve never won anything before and this lottery win could not have come at a better time. My daughter has been planning her wedding and now I have a little bit extra to help her with the costs of the big day.
“I am glad to support Age UK Northamptonshire by playing the lottery and I am absolutely thrilled,” adds Sue.
Chris Duff, chief executive of Age UK Northamptonshire says “We appreciate every penny that our supporters generate for us by playing the make a smile lottery. We provide services to over 18,000 older people and their families every year and could not do it without the support of our kind fundraisers and donors. For example, our annual report shows that last year our small team of Information & Advice workers received 3,753 enquiries. They helped clients claim £2,450,430 in welfare benefits and submitted 712 claims for Attendance Allowance for clients. Everything we do aims to help older people in our community live independently for as long as they wish and to feel they are not alone.”
Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.
