Prolific Wellingborough offender with crack cocaine habit convicted after he's arrested on release from prison

A 40-year-old man who was wanted by Wellingborough Police has been convicted after being arrested as he was released from HMP Peterborough.

Carl Loasby, of no fixed address but with ties to Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to six offences and asked for a further three to be taken into consideration when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last Thursday (April 11).

Loasby was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court

Loasby was sentenced to just over 10 months in prison after receiving 18 weeks for burglary, 12 for going equipped to steal, 10 for criminal damage over £5,000 and six for attempted theft from a machine.

In addition to this, he was sentenced to a further 20 weeks to run concurrently to the 46 for two counts of theft from a machine.

He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

PC Leigh Francoise Goodwin of the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Loasby was committing numerous offences on a daily basis to feed his crack cocaine habit which as you can imagine caused untold stress on local residents and businesses.

"A lot of hard work went into securing this conviction which is a great result for the people of Wellingborough.

"The criminal behaviour order also means he’s not allowed to attend the train station car park unless he is using the station or enter any retail premises which have issued a banning order to him."

Any breaches of the order will result in arrest.

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact their local council.