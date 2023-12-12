Primary school children celebrate achieving PE goals
Horizon presented pupils from reception, year one and year two with their PE certificates after they had completed their Early Movements and Stability units.
These PE units involve pupils developing their core strength, flexibility, and balance, with these practised movements forming the foundations for further physical development as pupils progress through the school.
The Horizon PE curriculum is a unique educational offering as part of the David Ross Education Trust. Sponsor David Ross is extremely passionate about celebrating and rewarding pupils for their PE achievements.
Each certificate the children receive is signed by David Ross, along with a cartoon depiction of Horizon, the mascot, performing different sporting activities.
Malwina Le Voi, School Sports Development Officer, South, from DRET said:
“It was an amazing experience to undertake the first assembly this academic year with the pupils of Cedar Road Primary School, where we could celebrate their PE success. Getting pupils active while learning basic PE fundamentals is essential and I want to congratulate the children who have been working so hard with their teachers at PE throughout the Autumn term.
It was great to receive positive feedback from some parents - they were appreciative and enjoyed the fact their children were praised in sport, and I think this is important to develop a lifelong love of physical activity’’.
Clair Mills, Headteacher at Cedar Road Primary School, said:
“I was so pleased that we could celebrate the children’s sporting achievements, made extra special by inviting parents and carers to this assembly.
Well done to all of our pupils who received their certificates today”.