The government has recently announced a new ‘Pride in Place’ scheme which will deliver £5b of investment to 339 communities across the UK.

The funding is to be spent on boosting high streets and public spaces that have fallen into disrepair.

Here in Northamptonshire three neighbourhoods will receive funding of up to £20m each. They are Corby Kingswood, Queensway and Kettering Avondale Grange.

The Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline - powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. “That ends now. We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country.

“Because it is people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.”

We asked our readers how this money should be spent and what they would do with the funds if they were in charge.

Open more shops

Many of our readers called out the need for more and better shops on the high street. With a need for bigger brand names to return as many have sadly shut down in recent years.

Melanie Jane wrote: “There should be no vape shops or gambling shops. No cheap looking shops that don’t keep their frontage clean.

“There should be more independent shops.”

Adam Wright agreed, he said: “Get rid of the low value shops and tempt some quality retailers back from the outlying retail parks.

“I used to be able to get almost anything I wanted in town, now I can’t get anything and have to rely on Amazon.”

The addition of independent shops and markets was a positive idea shared by many.

The most popular suggestion was to open more shops on the high street. | Kirsty Edmonds

Hayley White said: “It would be nice to have some decent clothes shops and independent book shops.

“A decent bakery in town would be nice.”

Millie Rowland added: “A proper market. Look at Milton Keynes and Stamford.

“All we have are a few stalls and a very large recreational area.”

Graeme Henderson would like to request more charity shops and Louise Davies said: “Bring back the big brand store fronts.”

Zoe Warnaby agreed, she wrote: “Get some of the big brands back and shut down the little cheap ones.”

Cosmetic Improvements

A general tidy up of the high street and surrounding areas was welcomed by many of our readers.

Dia Na suggested upgrading the foliage, she said: “Trees and other plants. Wellingborough Road could have trees at every junction.

“It would make it look a lot nicer and it would be cooler to walk down there in the summer.”

Grace Fields suggested: “Plant an orchard on the green area of St Andrews Rd, that would provide free fruit for locals.”

Simon Hoggarth wants to replace the paving on Abington Street, he said: “They are slippery in the rain and the hodgepodge of colour looks messy.”

He would also like to add a new museum to the high street which would focus on Northampton culture.

People suggested cosmetic changes such as adding trees and flowers. | Kirsty Edmonds

Laura Arnold suggested: “regular artisan food stalls from around the world on market square with live music.”

She also thinks that some signage on the high street could use a refresh.

Andy Almond told us he wants more maintenance in the town centre including sweeping of main roads, fixing graffiti and handling litter.

Other ideas from our readers

Parking was a topic that came up time and time again with our readers as they feel there needs to be more near the high street.

Richard Costello said: “Free parking! Car owners already pay car tax.”

Carl Weininger is more concerned about the infrastructure around transportation, he suggested: “Better road and pavement surfaces with more dropped kerbs.

“More disabled parking and access so that disabled people can actually mobilise around the town centre.”

Many of our readers pointed out that better shops and restaurants are not possible without investment.

We asked Northampton people how they would improve the high street. | Kirsty Edmonds

Russell Ellis said: “local businesses need to be given a chance and to be supported.

“Too many shops open and close within 12 months.”

Stacey Fury believes that lowering rents is the answer to this problem.

Anita Murphy agrees, she said: “Cheaper rates for shop owners.”