Potentially hazardous asbestos left dumped behind homes in Northampton

A suspected dumping of asbestos close to a school in Northampton is being investigated by the borough council.

However, the authority's environment officers say they are being delayed in removing it because the pile of building materials possibly sit on private land.

A close-up of one of the dumped bags is believed to contain asbestos.

Residents in Phippsville reported the fly-tipped rubbish at the rear access road - running behind Highfield Road and Park Avenue North - to Northampton Borough Council over the weekend

However, residents in the area believe they have spotted potentially hazardous asbestos among the dumped bags and are desperate for it to be removed.

Concerned neighbour LaVern Brown said: "Being a resident in the area, this is of great concern to me. As you will be aware this is a very hazardous material, and any member of the general public that is subject to this material has a serious threat to their health.

"Children have been seen around the material on occasions."

The dumped asbestos sits some 400 metres away from Cedar Road Primary School.

A Northampton Borough Council spokeswoman said: “We are in the process of arranging for the removal of this waste as soon as possible and the area’s Neighbourhood Warden is also investigating for evidence.”