Popular town centre BBQ restaurant to open new chop house in Northampton

The brains behind an American-style smokehouse restaurant are about to open up a spin-off diner in Northampton, specialising in chops, steaks and gin.

Hops and Chops - which is set to open in early March - will specialise in steaks and chops that will be cooked over a fire, and bosses say there will be a focus on tasty side dishes too.

The restaurant will be located in the former Wild Ginger premesis in St Crispins Retail Village, off Kent Road, and will have space for 80 diners.

The people behind the Smoke Pit, in The Ridings, and new eatery, Hops and Chops are brothers Matt and James Ingram, alongside brother-in-law Jay Miller, who were inspired to go into business together after a family holiday to America.

Bosses say the new gastro pub venture, will have a "well-stocked gin bar", an in-house cheese counter and will also offer customers a regularly changing menu.