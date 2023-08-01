Popular gourmet burger van named the best takeaway in Northamptonshire

MooHatch, the popular gourmet burger van located in Towcester, has been recognized with the prestigious title of 'Best Takeaway in Northamptonshire' at the recent Northants Life awards.

Following the nomination by their customers , Moo Hatch made the final five after the nominations and joined the other finalists on the evening of the 19th July for the Northants Life awards at The Chester House estate. Moo Hatch was announced the winner on the night and the award was presented by Martin Steers from NLive radio.

Moo Hatch has consistently stood out in Northamptonshire's street food scene, thanks to its, high-quality locally sourced ingredients, handmade burgers, fresh breakfast rolls & baguettes, and a focus on providing the best customer experience. Receiving the title of Best Takeaway affirms Moo Hatch's dedication to quality food and customer satisfaction.

Award presented to Tim Randle by Martin Steers of NLive Radio

The Moo Hatch team takes pride in offering unrivaled flavour combinations and burger options that are rarely seen in restaurants let alone a trailer!

"We are honoured and thrilled to be named the Best Takeaway in Northamptonshire," said Tim Randle, Owner at Moo Hatch. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, who constantly strive to offer incredible food combined with personal service that leaves a lasting impression on our customers. We're particularly grateful to Northants Life for hosting the awards and for promoting small businesses in the county. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners on the night."

Moo Hatch's wide-ranging menu caters to many tastes, from traditional English breakfast favourites of bacon and egg to mouth watering handmade gourmet burgers, changing weekly specials and loaded fries, ensuring that every customer can find something to relish.

You can find Moo Hatch trading from their trailer in Towcester on Thursday and Friday daytimes 0830-1400 on Old Greens Norton Rd, NN12 8AX. You'll also find them popping up at various locations on evenings and weekends across Northants for street food events, at local pubs and breweries, markets or for private catering event's.