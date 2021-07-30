ZERO traffic light cameras in operation in Northampton - which has been the case for TEN YEARS

There are ZERO traffic light cameras operating in Northamptonshire - which has been the case for TEN YEARS.

The Chronicle and Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) whether there are any traffic light cameras to catch motorists jumping red lights in the town and county, to which the local authority said there are none in operation.

Councillor Phil Larratt, who is responsible for highways at WNC, said the traffic light cameras, along with yellow-box speed cameras, were turned off in Northamptonshire in 2011.

Five of the cameras, or housings as the councillor calls them, have been left in position to act as a deterrent but are not switched on.

Cllr Larratt said: “There are five red light camera housings in Northamptonshire, all of which have long passed their end of life. They were left in place following the end of the Casualty Reduction Partnership in 2011.

"The decision to leave the housings in place was in-line with the decision on speed enforcement cameras; to save the on the cost of their removal and also so that they would continue to act as a visual deterrent.

"WNC continues to work with Northamptonshire Police to share intelligence on traffic light hotspots and they will not hesitate to prosecute those who ignore red lights if witnessed doing so."

The councillor added that Northamptonshire Police can prosecute offences using motorists' dashcam footage via Operation Snap.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "In partnership with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance colleagues, we continue to encourage everyone to respect our roads by driving both legally and responsibly, with the aim of reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured each year.

“Thanks to Operation Snap and the continued support from the public, there are now thousands of additional eyes helping to keep the county’s road safer. This has enabled the force to act against driving offences it otherwise wouldn’t see.”

According to the RAC, aside from the most important cost – the safety of you and other road users – if caught jumping a red light, you’ll be required to pay a fine.