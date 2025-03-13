Works are well underway at a new SEND school in Northamptonshire, as the six month countdown to opening begins.

The new special education needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Tiffield, north of Towcester, which will benefit pupils aged four to 18 by providing a state-of-the-art facility designed to support their educational needs, is currently under construction.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says “considerable progress” has been made on the construction of the site, which is due to open in September this year. The school will be run by Greenwood Academies Trust. Builders are working to completion target of summer 2025.

Key achievements to date at Tiffield Special School include the demolition of four derelict buildings and completion of the steel frame structure. As well roof works, windows, doors, and over 50 percent completion of the brickwork.

The next milestones will include the completion of brickwork to the external facade, completion of all classroom partition walls and doors installation of the rebound therapy room and adding green areas.

The school will have a number of specialist facilities, including dedicated teaching spaces, a soft playroom, a sensory room, a rebound therapy room, and expansive outdoor play areas.

On the same site, the council is working with The Gateway School and Creating Tomorrow Partnership to redesign old disused buildings to turn them into a new space with 55 extra places for children who need support with their social, emotional, and mental health needs.

WNC is investing £5.5 million to turn these buildings into a unique special needs facility. The new space, set to be ready by the end of May, will provide a modern learning environment with small outdoor teaching areas, as well as spaces for cooking, drama, IT, a gym, and nurturing support.

Conor Renihan, Head Teacher at The Gateway School said: “The development of this site is hugely exciting and important for us. Young people are referred to us because they have difficulties in coping socially and/or emotionally and/or have issues with their mental health. As a result, they can often be locked out of learning that other people can access.

"We know that if we give these young people the space, the right staff and the right content, they can be engaging, sociable and employable people who add a great deal to their communities. This new building gives us the necessary space and enables us to expand our curriculum to give them the content they need to achieve and thrive in school and beyond.”

Both developments have been possible through the council’s work with local partners, including St John’s Tiffield Trustees who own the land.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “We are excited to see the progress being made at Tiffield School and the Gateway School. These facilities will provide invaluable support to our local children with special educational needs and disabilities, ensuring they receive the quality education they deserve. We remain committed to creating inclusive environments that cater to every child’s needs, while also prioritising sustainability.”

If a family is interested in a place at Tiffield or Gateway schools for their child, this will be considered as part of their Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) annual review or when a draft EHCP is issued, according to the council.