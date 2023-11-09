Work progressing to turn heritage building in Northampton into 'new cultural centre'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is progressing to turn a heritage building in Northampton town centre into a “new cultural centre”.

24 Guildhall Road is currently undergoing a £4.7 million revamp, which will see the five-storey building transformed into a creative community, with a contemporary art gallery, creative studios and public space.

NN Contemporary Art (NNCA) and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are working in partnership on the project and the second phase of works started in October after a Northampton firm – chartered building contractor Steele and Bray Ltd – was appointed to carry them out.

The second phase of works consist of installing new heating and electrical systems, improvements to the upper floors and detailed refurbishment to NNCA’s space.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member at WNC said: “We are delighted to be working with local based contractors Steele and Bray to carry out the second phase of work to deliver this ambitious project. Once open, 24 Guildhall Road will offer a unique cultural hub in the heart of the Cultural Quarter in Northampton, complementing the ongoing redevelopment of this part of town.

“Working in partnership with NN Contemporary Art and SEMLEP, we are able to combine our vision to regenerate this central building and offer a space for artists and entrepreneurs across our county and beyond.

"We look forward to continuing to offer local jobs as we enter into the second phase of redevelopment works, supporting our local economy.”