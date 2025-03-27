Work finally restarts on £5 million refurbishment scheme in Northampton town centre after three-month 'pause'
Works by contractors Kier, on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), to refurbish Abington Street and Fish Street officially resumed on Monday March 24 and are now expected to finish by the end of May, making the project delayed by at least two months.
When the Chron visited the site on Wednesday, no workers or machinery could be seen. However, later in the day a few Kier employees were spotted working at the town centre site helping to bring it back to life.
According to WNC, the project aims to ‘lift the quality’ of the public spaces through ‘high quality materials’, increasing seating and planting, introducing ‘new art and play opportunities’ along the streets, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activity. The work began in February 2024 and was originally set to be “mostly complete” by November 2024, with some finishing touches expected in the New Year. However, workers stopped in December 2024 and haven’t been seen since, leaving the street incomplete and fenced off while awaiting Kier’s return. In January, WNC attributed the delay to a mix-up in the materials delivered. Both Kier and WNC cited ‘quality concerns’ of bespoke furniture as the reason for the pause but have not gone into specifics despite this newspaper’s attempts for further detail.
Despite the lack of progress, WNC had continually insisted the project was not delayed, as it was still scheduled for completion by Winter 24/25. However, with winter ending on March 20, the project is now officially delayed.
A WNC spokeswoman said: “We'd like to thank all businesses and residents for their patience during the recent pause in work at Abington Street.
"This pause was necessary as we awaited the re-delivery of bespoke materials following quality concerns.
"Work will recommence on Monday, March 24, and is anticipated to be complete by the end of May. Over the coming weeks, we will be continuing the installation of street furniture, new street lighting columns, and electrical equipment on Abington Street.
"Additionally, we are installing trees and other planting, finalising the paving, and completing the installation of bollards. Installation of catenary lighting and planters along Fish Street will follow this summer.
"The improvements to this shopping district form part of a broader scheme aimed at enhancing the overall aesthetic and functionality of Abington and Fish Street in Northampton, making these areas more attractive and accessible for both residents and visitors.”
