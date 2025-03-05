Work begins on new £9.4 million mortuary near Northampton retail park with expected completion later this year

Work to build a new £9.4 million mortuary near a Northampton retail park has begun – and it is expected to be completed by autumn this year.

The new mortuary, which is a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) project, is being built on a 1.8-acre plot of land at Booth Meadow, close to Riverside Retail Park and Billing Aquadrome.

Last week, an official ground-breaking ceremony took place, marking the beginning of construction, which is being completed by Stepnell Ltd who were also in charge of the refurbishment of Northampton’s Market Square.

WNC says the purpose-built facility is due for completion in autumn this year and will provide modern, dignified spaces, including private viewing and identification areas. A cabinet meeting last year was told that the facility will also house a CT scanner.

A council spokesman said: “The mortuary will also help emergency services if there is ever a major incident, such as a disaster with multiple casualties. It will ensure that Northamptonshire is well-prepared to handle such situations while continuing to provide vital services for the community.”

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for HR and Corporate Services at WNC added: “Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things anyone can go through, and we want to do everything we can to make that journey a little easier for families.

“Now that work has begun, we’re one step closer to providing a modern, compassionate space where people can say their goodbyes with dignity and care. This facility will not only offer vital support to grieving families but will also help professionals work more efficiently, ensuring faster outcomes and reducing stress during already difficult times.”

Cllr Hallam also previously said at the January 2024 cabinet meeting “the sooner the we can get this done, the better”.

Adrian Barnes, director at Stepnell Ltd, said: “We are proud to be delivering this vital facility for Northamptonshire. At Stepnell, we understand the importance of building with care and precision, and we are committed to ensuring that this state-of-the-art mortuary meets the highest standards.”

The facility will be located on a flood zone, however, in the planning stages the Environment Agency said the mortuary is classified as a “less vulnerable” building, which means it is considered less likely to be affected by flooding compared to other types of buildings.