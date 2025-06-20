WNC to scale back affordable homes at ‘Roof Gardens’ estate in Northampton – project set to soar £7m over budget

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to scale back its flagship Roof Gardens regeneration plan – ditching the promised rooftop gardens, slashing the number of affordable homes, and admitting it no longer knows which former residents were promised a right to return.

Originally approved in 2019 with a £15.9 million budget for 126 homes, the council now says the project will deliver just 58 affordable flats. Combined with the 24 houses completed at Castle Street in March 2025, that brings the total down to 82 homes – far fewer than originally promised.

The Roof Gardens site, on the former Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court estate, was earmarked for demolition after serious concerns about the buildings’ condition. The plan was for 102 flats and 24 houses across two phases.

But the council report reveals escalating costs, archaeological delays, and new fire safety laws introduced after Grenfell have made the original scheme “undeliverable.” Construction of the flats has not started.

WNC said: “The Roof Gardens project can potentially still be completed as an affordable housing scheme, building on the first phase of 24 homes at Castle Street… It will need to be scaled back in height and numbers of homes to address the delivery challenges faced by NPH and recent changes to fire safety regulations.”

The report goes on: “The original, highly aspirational design with gardens on the roof (hence the name of the scheme) will not now be deliverable.”

A budget of £1 million has been set aside for redesigning the project, with the aim to deliver “a good quality affordable housing scheme befitting the site’s prominent town centre location.”

The council warns the scaled-back scheme will take longer to repay investment. The report says: “The optimum scheme delivers 58 affordable homes… but will require a longer payback period than the 40 years the council would usually adopt. This reflects sunk abortive costs and high abnormal costs, including archaeology.”

It also admits fewer homes will hit the council’s finances hard. The report says: “Substantially fewer affordable homes will clearly have an impact on the viability of the Housing Revenue Account (HRA), because there is less rental income, and reduce the ability for the council to meet pressures on its housing register.”

Northampton Partnership Homes, which manages social housing on behalf of WNC, has been at the centre of criticism after delays and failures in other housing schemes.

The council is also working to repair its relationship with Homes England after having to return grant money due to undelivered projects. The council’s report says: “Informal discussions have taken place to reassure Homes England that the council now has a strong delivery team in place. However, it will only be clear if Homes England are willing to provide grant when this application is made in due course.”

The detailed financial appraisal and final plans for the Roof Gardens scheme will be presented to WNC’s Cabinet next week.

Also within the report, council documents reveal a major administrative failure: WNC and NPH have lost track of who was promised the right to return to the estate.

At the time the original residents were moved out of Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court in 2019, they were given letters saying they could return once the new homes were built. But the council now admits it doesn’t know how many of those letters were issued – or how many of those residents still want to come back.

The report says: “The council has not been able to clarify with NPH how many residents have these letters, nor how many may wish to act on them. Therefore, it is unclear how many of the new affordable homes will be available to meet the needs of those on the council’s housing register.”

Just three of the original residents have so far been identified as eligible to return, according to WNC.

Chronicle & Echo has asked WNC if it wishes to apologise to those affected. WNC said: "A report addressing these matters is scheduled to be considered by Cabinet shortly. As the information is subject to that process, we’re not in a position to comment further at this stage."

Click here to read the report in full.