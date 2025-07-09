WNC set to buy land off developer on busy Northampton road and build 82 affordable homes – despite over 700 objections

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to agree plans to buy land off a developer and build 82 affordable homes – despite more than 700 objections from residents to the original proposals.

The site, in Harlestone Road, currently home to M&A Garage and was once part of a former brickworks, was originally put forward by developer Vistry Group for a £20 million housing scheme, but the council now plans to take it over and deliver the homes itself as affordable housing.

In September 2024, Vistry exchanged contracts to buy the 7.48-acre brownfield site – equivalent to 10 football pitches – which was sold through Savills estate agents.

At the time, Vistry submitted plans for a £20 million 84-home housing development that would include one- and two-bedroom maisonettes and apartments, as well as two- to four-bedroom homes. The developer said the site would provide ‘much-needed family homes’.

However, that has now changed. Vistry, which is working with the government’s affordable housing programme, approached WNC with the offer to deliver all 82 homes as affordable housing.

WNC is planning to buy the land from Vistry and turn the site into a fully affordable housing scheme. If the plans go ahead, construction is expected to start in early 2026, with the homes ready by summer 2027.

WNC’s plan includes:

31 homes for Affordable Rent

26 homes for Shared Ownership

25 homes for Social Rent

A WNC spokesman said: “This scheme will deliver much-needed affordable homes in Northampton and make good use of a brownfield site, It also supports our Affordable Homes Delivery Plan launched last November.”

The council says it has carried out financial checks, and funding will come from its housing budget, backed by a government housing grant. If approved, WNC will buy the land from Vistry in autumn 2025 and sign an agreement for Vistry to build the homes. Once complete, the homes will be owned by the council.

The homes will be a mix of sizes and types, including:

Affordable rent: Four one-bed, 24 two-bed, three four-bed

Social rent: Nine two-bed, 16 three-bed

Shared ownership: 10 two-bed, 13 three-bed, three four-bed

So far, more than 200 individual objections have been submitted against Vistry’s original plans.

On top of that, a petition-style objection letter was signed by 509 people and handed to the planning team in February 2025. The objections raise concerns about the size of the development, traffic, and the impact on the local area.

The council says that if it chooses not to go ahead with the plan, the land would likely be developed for private homes with only a few affordable units – and the chance to use government grant funding would be lost.

Concluding, a WNC spokesman said: “This site has been disused for some time. It’s an opportunity to create new homes, bring people together, and improve the look and feel of the neighbourhood.”

Councillor Jan Ennis—Clark, Chair of Duston Parish Council, said: "I very much welcome the prospect of this site being used entirely for affordable housing. The proposal for all 82 dwellings to be affordable – including a mix of Affordable Rent, Social Rent, and Shared Ownership – is particularly encouraging.

“Duston Parish Council has previously expressed concerns about the lack of affordable housing in the local area, so this development is a good step in the right direction. The Shared Ownership homes will especially appeal to first-time buyers and young families.

“Duston Parish Council has agreed in principle to adopt the public open space, which will include a wooded area, a children’s play area, and an attenuation pond.

“Of course, this remains subject to planning permission. Affordable homes are desperately needed in Duston, and the fact that this is being seriously considered by West Northamptonshire Council is very welcome news."

The final decision on the deal will be made at a WNC cabinet meeting next Wednesday (July 16).