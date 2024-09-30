WNC blasts Government over winter fuel payments calling the controversial decision 'callous' and 'short-sighted'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northants Council has bashed the Government over its Winter Fuel Payment cuts, describing the decision as “callous” and “short-sighted”.

A vote took place on Thursday (September 26) urging West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to oppose the removal of the universal fuel benefit and support vulnerable pensioners.

Until recent changes were passed by the new Labour Government, the benefit was available for all pensioners to claim up to £300 to help with high energy costs during the colder months. Now, the benefit has been made means-tested and it is estimated that millions of pensioners will miss out.

The poorest residents across the country will still be entitled to the benefit- including those on Pension Credit. The Conservative group has claimed that as many as 64,000 pensioners could suffer the cuts in the area.

Leader of WNC, Cllr Adam Brown told the chamber: “This decision has struck a cord across all of society and with people of all ages. The withdrawal of this payment will force elderly people to make dire financial choices this winter.

“It is our duty as a council to stand up for our residents and ensure that they have the support they need to stay warm and healthy this winter.”

Cllr Pinder Chauhan (Conservative) called the cuts “callous” and “short-sighted”.

She added: “This decision is not only misguided, but it also represents a profound failure to support those who have dedicated their lives to building our communities.

“By removing this support the Labour party has turned its back on thousands of pensioners who rely on its financial assistance to stay warm and safe in their own homes. They have failed to protect the most vulnerable from this harsh economic climate.”

Cllr Emma Roberts (Labour) accused the Conservative motion of being a “political grand-standing moment”.

She said: “You in your motion you’ve put forward simply ask to stamp your feet and say ‘oh we don’t like it’. You don’t propose that we do anything or that we achieve anything.

“The administration doesn’t need council permission to do the things that it’s asking to do here. Even during pension credit awareness week it failed to take any actions.

“It’s done nothing previously or historically to shout any louder about pensioners than anyone else. So it’s sticking it to the new Government, which is what you fancy doing, or delivering something for your residents.”

Cllr Bob Purser (Lab) also claimed that the only reason the Labour Government had been forced to make the difficult decision was because the previous Government made a “horlicks” of the economy.

An amended motion proposed by the Labour Group called for the council to note the difficult financial situation facing the Government and requested the cabinet consider allocating the Household Support Fund to those struggling with heating costs. This edit was ultimately rejected by members.

WNC did approve a Lib Dem amendment asking the authority to write to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to record their concerns and urgently start an awareness campaign for pension credit and help people complete applications. The government believes there are around 880,000 people across the UK who may be eligible but are not claiming it.

Cllr Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) said: “It’s quite clear and it’s quite simple that this is just the wrong target and the wrong policy choice. There are plenty of other ways that revenue can be raised if that’s the objective.

“There will no doubt be people who fall into the gap just missing out on the threshold. Our argument is fix the problem yes, but not by penalising pensioners.”

Further councillors were shut down from speaking as the blockbuster meeting neared four and a half hours and a guillotine was initiated by the chair.

The vote was passed with 47 members voting in favour and 17 abstaining.