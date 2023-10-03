WNC are calling on community and voluntary groups to join a programme providing welcoming spaces

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The welcoming spaces aim to tackle loneliness and social isolation by providing residents with a local place to go where they can meet new people, socialise and access support services whilst being in the warm, and all within reach of where they live. Each of the spaces will choose what they wish to offer, from cups of tea to knit and natters or board game activities for example.

The last programme saw 96 community and voluntary partners sign up to be a warm space, which saw over 52,932 attendees visit between January to March 2023 putting a spotlight on how important this support is for residents.

Cllr Matt Golby, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“I am really pleased that we can support this essential initiative for a second year, putting a real focus on helping to encourage social connections and tackling isolation in communities. We know that the winter months in particular can be a challenging time for many – whether it be due to financial worries, struggling with households bills, feeling lonely or not quite feeling like themself.

“By working together with our local organisations to offer welcoming spaces, enables a real community focused approach that can help to address these challenges and provide support that can be used and accessed locally by residents.

“I really encourage community and voluntary organisations to please register – whether it be a new organisation or registering again as you were involved last year. It is only with their involvement that it will make the same impact and more, as it has done before. We have had a great response so far with 40 organisations registered to date, however if you have not registered yet and you wish to do so, please do sign up.”

As part of the registration for the welcoming spaces, organisations will be invited to apply for the ‘The Welcoming Spaces Grant’, that has been developed to further enhance the welcoming spaces by providing funding to voluntary and community sectors organisations.