What is included in council’s long-term ‘masterplan’ for regeneration in Northampton town centre

A long-term ‘masterplan’ for the regeneration of Northampton town centre over the next 15 is being developed by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has appointed a team of “leading” regeneration experts in a bid to revitalise the area and attract investment.

The masterplan is said to set out opportunities for the town centre over the next 15 years, and will work alongside the West Northamptonshire Local Plan, which identifies new places for schools and health facilities.

According to the council, the new masterplan will build on existing projects, such as the Market Square revamp, Stack and Four Waterside, and identify the next opportunities to deliver improved spaces.

Here is what WNC says is included in the masterplan

Improve pedestrian routes.

Enhance cultural and leisure spaces and provide more recreational activities.

Create “inviting and accessible” public spaces, to promote a sense of community and improve the quality of life for residents.

Provide new housing locations for neighbourhoods with a mix of residential spaces.

Maximise the town’s unique heritage and strengthen connections with these to “increase community pride”.

Identify new opportunities for businesses and investments, in a bid to create job opportunities and support existing businesses.

The council says more than £50 million has already been secured - since 2019 - to transform the town with future developments set to bring a further £500 million in private sector investment in years to come.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at WNC, said: "Northampton is undergoing a period of transformational change, and this masterplan will set out the next phase of regeneration projects.

“Combining new investment with our existing schemes, the town is benefitting from improved public spaces and leisure facilities.”

Alex Whitbread, partner at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios who have been appointed as lead masterplanners, added: "Northampton is a town with a rich heritage, a vibrant community, and a unique identity. This transformative masterplan will authentically capture its essence, fostering civic pride and creating a distinctive, progressive future.”

Residents, businesses and community groups will get the opportunity to voice their opinions on the masterplan as public consultation is expected to begin in summer this year.