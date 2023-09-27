West Northants’ libraries go green for Libraries Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the plans, libraries will be holding a range of events throughout the week including recycling games, community litter picks, pre-loved book sales, knitting, make do and mend workshops, upcycling craft activities, energy saving advice sessions, plant swaps, and much more.

Each library will also be making a sustainability pledge and committing to help achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals by supporting local communities with good health and wellbeing; quality education; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; climate action and responsible consumption and production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Brown, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure said: “We have a brilliant programme of events and activities taking place during Libraries Week that we hope will inspire people of all ages to think about sustainability and the everyday changes we can all make to reduce our carbon footprint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Green at the library this libraries week with library plus

“Sustainability is about living in a way that protects our natural resources and opportunities for future generations, and by working together we can make West Northamptonshire a greater and more sustainable place to live.

“The library team have been working together with local community groups to plan these free activities and I encourage everyone to drop into their local library and discover what is on offer.”

Other ‘green’ services available from the Library Plus service include eBooks, eReads and audio, and access to the Press Reader app which provides same-day access to thousands of newspapers and magazines worldwide, including UK national daily and weekend titles – all free as part of your library membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad