West Northants Council squashes £53m forecast shortfall in draft budget

West Northants Council (WNC) has published its draft budget for 2025/26, eliminating an initially forecast £53m funding shortfall.

The budget report, published on Tuesday (December 3), confirms the council has closed the gap through identifying efficiencies and savings within its portfolios. Despite pressures, it says it is ‘on course’ to set a balanced revenue budget of £427 million, excluding the Dedicated Schools Grant.

WNC’s cabinet will consider the measures next week on December 10, before launching a public consultation on the draft plans. The authority has said that ‘essential public services’ across the region will be protected from cuts in the next financial year, despite its ‘significant funding and demand challenges’.

The draft budget has also set out a council tax increase of 4.99 per cent, which is the maximum amount an authority can raise it without a referendum. This increase, in line with last year’s, would mean an average rise of £1.71 per week on a Band D property.

One Angel Square - WNC headquarters

This does not include the council tax precepts for individual town and parish councils or the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner contributions.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said that setting a balanced and deliverable budget this year had been “challenging and complex”.

“Productivity improvements have remained the key to offsetting the financial pressures brought on by increases in demand-led services and the broader cost base.

“WNC has done everything necessary to bridge an initially significant shortfall whilst ensuring that the needs of residents remain at the forefront of the decisions and actions.”

In total, £26m of efficiencies and income generation has been identified. A general contingency budget of £9m has also been maintained for the next financial year to cover any unforeseen budget risks.

The final budget is subject to change and will be formally set in February 2025, after the six-week-long consultation process.