West Northamptonshire Council's leader admits planning staff were left "ill-equipped"

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn said some staff left its planning services during an interim period before it was formally established in April 2021 and in the wake of it.

A peer review last November found a catalogue of problems with WNC’s planning service, including that the council did not have a clear picture of contributions developers had been asked to make to help communities and provide vital infrastructure when they were given permission to build new homes.

It also found the planning service’s performance was “not strong”, was deteriorating and that a backlog of undetermined applications was rising. Since the report was received by the authority in December, WNC’s assistant director for planning and development, Stephanie Gibrat, has started work and a restructure has begun. Further improvements are expected to be completed in the summer.

Cllr Nunn said: “It really frustrates me that we are where we should have been probably two years ago. I wholeheartedly accept that. In the interim period, we saw staff lost, partly because they didn’t feel valued, partly because they were ill-equipped and weren’t properly directed, motivated, they had no sense of vision or focus. I think we have all those things now.”

He said the review, which was by the Local Government Association and its Planning Advisory Service, created a “political open goal” for the administration’s opponents but that it was “the right thing” to do.

“You’ll see more peer reviews, more audit reports and that’s not because we are trying to shy away from bad news, that’s because we are trying to find bad news and solve it,” he said.

WNC’s cabinet member for planning, Cllr Rebecca Breese, said there was an “absolute acceptance” of issues found. She told the meeting on Tuesday that while the planning system is not perfect, it is “improving”.

She said WNC’s lack of ability to track developers’ contributions was down to previous councils’ reporting systems being “absolutely not up to scratch”, which made merging documents more complicated.

“Getting that information together has been much harder than I think we envisaged a year ago when this really did start kicking off but we are looking at systems that will pull the information together and will be accessible,” she said.