West Northamptonshire councillors criticise planning system and claim reports are not 'balanced enough'

West Northamptonshire councillors have voiced complaints about the authority’s planning committee system and a perceived bias in planning experts’ reports.

At a democracy and standards committee meeting on Monday September 8, members were invited to comment on some changes to planning protocol, which had been suggested after some recent concerns about the process.

However, Councillor Ian McCord (Independent, Deanshanger and Paulerspury) accused the changes of being a “sticking plaster over the problem” and the conversation descended into grievances with the authority’s committee system.

Some planning proposals are out of the control of elected members and are automatically approved or denied by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) team of officers. However, there are occasions where applications will go before a panel of councillors who will have the final say.

One Angel Square, West Northamptonshire Council. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

This is usually for ‘major’ developments that exceed 10 homes, more than 1000sqm of new floor space, or where they have been called in to the meeting by a ward councillor.

Planning officers are tasked with putting together a report ahead of these meetings, summing up the concept of the development, any letters of objections or support, how it relates to technical planning policy and standards that must be upheld, as well as a weighing up of the positives and negatives and their ultimate recommendation of approval or refusal.

Concerns were raised by multiple councillors that these documents are not balanced enough and do not give members the tools to refuse an application when they disagree with the officer’s advice.

Cllr McCord said that officers were often “biased to their recommendation” and that committee members sometimes struggled to engage if they were indicating on voting contrary to that advice.

He suggested putting an alternative options section within the reports, which would give councillors more support on coming up with materially sound reasons to turn a project down.

Councillor Fiona Cole (Conservative, Hackleton and Roade), also agreed, saying that planning officers sitting on the committees sometimes appeared to be “insulted” if members did not choose to go with their recommendations.

She also raised concerns from a particular planning application in her ward, where she felt objections from members of the public had been “cherry-picked” and did not reflect accurately “four years of angst”.

Members at the democracy and standards meeting were told that respect between both officers and members needed to be looked at in the round, and that there was scope to have a discussion about the way planning applications are conducted and the quality of reports in the future.

A WNC spokesman said: “West Northamptonshire Council is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity and professionalism in all planning matters.

“We follow established legal processes and adhere to recognised codes of conduct to ensure fair and consistent decision-making, with the council’s planning service exceeding national targets for determining planning applications.

“The role of members on the planning committee carries specific duties and as such there is extensive training to help committee members fulfil their legal duties.

“The council also recognises that members more widely have an important role to play in representing their communities and asking questions about developments, plans and arrangements that effects their wards.

“We try hard to respond to these and all resident enquiries in what is one of the busiest planning services in the area. We also provide specific ‘planning surgeries’ for members to discuss questions and offer a similar service for town and parish councils and developers.

“People are encouraged to comment on planning applications through the standard process and members can raise concerns through the appropriate channels, which are carefully considered and addressed in line with our governance procedures.”