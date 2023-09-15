News you can trust since 1931
West Northamptonshire Council releases its first Annual Sustainability Report

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) demonstrates commitment to sustainability with the release of its first Annual Sustainability Report which will be discussed by Cabinet members on Tuesday, 19 September.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
  • Net Zero the Council’s own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045
  • Take a community leadership role for Sustainability in West Northants
  • Ensure all Council strategies and policies are aligned to and contribute to the delivery of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
