West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has joined a national campaign focused on raising awareness and taking a stand to end domestic abuse and sexual violence in the UK.

Leader of WNC, Cllr Adam Brown, announced at full council on Thursday (July 18) that the authority had signed up to The UK Says No More campaign. It will provide tools and resources for the organisation to take action and make positive changes to create safe spaces and condemn all kinds of domestic abuse.

Its new dedication to the cause comes after ex-Conservative leader Jonathan Nunn stepped down from his position after allegations of abuse were made against him by multiple women. Mr Nunn has strenuously denied the claims, saying he had always been “open and honest” about his previous conviction for assault in 2004.

Since Mr Nunn stepped down, five local domestic abuse charities sent an open letter to WNC asking for action to be taken to better support victim survivors across the county. An anti-domestic abuse march also took place outside the Northampton Guildhall in May to demand better from the council and show the strength of feeling around the situation.

The Guildhall, Northampton. Credit: Nadia Lincoln

Signing up for the campaign enables the Council to join a national network of professionals and ambassadors working to achieve similar goals in ending domestic violence and get involved in supporting, promoting, and expanding key community initiatives locally, such as ‘safe spaces‘ and ‘ask for Ani‘.

‘We know people currently feel let down by us’

In a statement published after the meeting, Cllr Brown said: “We are totally committed to working with all our partners towards ending domestic abuse and violence of any kind, and ensuring victims are supported with the compassion they deserve, but we know people currently feel let down by us and we need to rebuild that trust.

“The only way we can do this is by fully demonstrating our commitment to how seriously we take these issues, by listening to our partners and residents and acting on their concerns.

“Signing up to the UK Says No More campaign is an important step in doing this, as it closely aligns with our priorities for working with partners to eradicate domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

Originally the Liberal Democrats proposed a motion to join another national initiative- the ‘White Ribbon’ promise. This would have seen all councillors taking a pledge to “never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women”.

It called out Conservative group members who “stayed silent” on the domestic abuse allegations surrounding their ex-leader and asked the council to “rebuild trust” within communities.

The motion was withdrawn from the council’s agenda by its proposer Cllr Jonathan Harris that evening as the meeting overran the three-hour guillotine and all debate on remaining items was blocked.

Cllr Harris added after the meeting: “WNC’s decision to sign up to this national campaign is an encouraging start, but there is still so much more to do and a long way to go to restore people’s faith.

“We must be much bolder in our approach, with tangible actions and outcomes that really make difference to people’s lives. Most importantly, all groups across the Council need to work together to make this happen and that includes ensuring our own staff and councillors will stand up and be counted.