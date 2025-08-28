West Northamptonshire Council issues statement against putting flags on lampposts due to safety concerns and 'risk of electrocution'

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has urged any residents wishing to fly patriotic flags to do so safely and avoid putting them up on lampposts or road signs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Streets across the region have seen the union and St George’s flags being cable-tied to lampposts by residents over the past week. The move follows the removal of patriotic flags in Tower Hamlets and Birmingham hung from lampposts as part of what has been branded ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

All 12 Reform UK-controlled councils across the country previously said they fully supported the actions as a sign of a sign of ‘unity and inclusion’ and ‘national pride’ and that flags would not be taken down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, WNC bosses have reminded residents that it is an offence to attach anything to lampposts without the consent of the highways authority and the serious dangers of such activity.

Guildhall With Union Flag.

With the topic raising debate both nationally and locally, WNC has now moved to clarify the safety and legal rules around flying flags in public to ensure residents do not put themselves at risk.

Councillor Mark Arnull, Leader of WNC, said: “It’s great to see residents having such a sense of national pride and expressing this by flying the union and St George’s flags, particularly with West Northants hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Red Roses due to play at Franklins Gardens this weekend.

“I fully encourage people to proudly fly flags on their own homes and property safely but I would urge them not to attempt anything dangerous like putting them up on street furniture or road signs. Not only does this put their own safety at great risk, but also that of motorists if the flags distract them or block their view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many other places away from the public highway where flags can be flown so let’s do so and celebrate our country safely.”

A St George's flag zip-tied to a lamppost in Northampton. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

Stuart Timmiss, WNC’s executive director of place, reinforced the safety concerns of placing flags on to lampposts.

He said: “Lampposts are not designed to take the weight of a ladder or person climbing up and we are concerned that someone will be seriously hurt as a result of these actions, not to mention the very real risk of electrocution.

“For these very reasons it was made an offence under the Highways Act 1980 to fix items to lampposts without the consent of the highways authority and this remains the case today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC added that communities across West Northamptonshire are regularly encouraged to fly flags on their homes to celebrate key national events and activities, most recently for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and throughout this summer as the area hosts the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.