An opposition councillor has criticised West Northamptonshire Council for its handling of special educational needs (SEND) provision for children.

Labour councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, spoke out against the Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council at a full council meeting on Thursday (September 29).

One item discussed was establishing a new 250 place, ‘all-through’ SEND school for pupils with autistic spectrum condition, with speech, language and communication needs and severe learning difficulties at Tiffield St John’s site, Tiffield. All 66 councillors at the meeting voted in favour of the proposal, which will cost around £23million to build.

Parents protest outside Angel Square on September 6 about the council's handling of SEND provision.

West Northants SEND Action Group held a protest outside the council's Angel Square offices in Northampton town centre on Tuesday, September 6. They were demonstrating against the council for “failing” to provide education and support for their disabled children.

Cllr Emma Roberts said: “The issues they [protesters] raise on behalf of their children are not covered by the opening of a new school. What about Education and Health Care Plan wait times, lack of understanding and acknowledgement of diagnosis. A complete failure to recognise need. A failure to focus on EOTAS (education otherwise than at school). A failure to answer emails. Acknowledge failures, accept errors, and fix them."

Some parents at the West Northants SEND Action Group say they have been “denied support and are subsequently being prosecuted because their children's attendance at school is poor”.

Councillor Roberts addressed this, saying: "Not only is this a complete waste of money, but it also means the child at the heart of this losing out on alternative provision, losing out on their education and experiencing further trauma whilst we make indefensible decisions. I believe something is fundamentally flawed here in West Northants. We need a modernised approach.

"To save those children’s future, their families future we need a mass overhaul of local systems and process, and we need it now. This must start with a review of every open case with a fresh pair of eyes and decision making before we fail even more of the youth who are our future.”

Councillor Fiona Baker, cabinet member for children, families and education, was unable to attend the meeting so her assistant responded on her behalf.

Louisa Fowler, assistant cabinet member for education, said: "I don't think councillor Baker sees this as job done, she sees this as job started. She knows there is still more to do and she will carry on fighting for the children in our county."

Councillor Baker previously said: “Like councils across the country, we are seeing significant pressures on SEND provision for children and their families, especially with the current shortfall locally of places and we are saddened and sorry that some families in West Northants are being let down and not receiving the specialist services we know they need.

“Tackling this major challenge is a top priority for us and we have plans to provide an additional 500 new places within the next two years.”