West Northamptonshire Council announces free school meals vouchers for October half term
The school holiday vouchers continue as the council has around £2.6 million of Government funding to help struggling families
Free school meal vouchers will be issued for the duration of October half term across West Northamptonshire.
The move was announced at West Northamptonshire Council’s full council meeting on Thursday, September 29 and is the first stage of plans to share out the latest round of money from the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) this winter.
In this third round of HSF funding launching next month, the council will be distributing around £2.6 million from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to struggling households across West Northants.
Most Popular
-
1
‘Such a shame’: Disappointment felt across Northamptonshire as Salcey Forest’s Tree Top Walkway closed for good
-
2
Northampton takeaway forks out £22,000 fine for 'deplorable hygiene breaches' in 2021
-
3
Undertaking an unmarked police car at 112mph with a bald tyre... one of more than 100 drivers caught by police in one weekend in Northampton and Corby
Following a campaign by Manchester United and England footballer, Marcus Rashford, free school meals were provided in the summer holidays in 2020, after the pandemic caused financial strain for many families.
Since then, free school meal vouchers have been issued to those most in need during school holidays across the county.
Northamptonshire schools will be contacted about the plans to issue the £15 per week vouchers ahead of the half-term break, which is Monday October 24 to Friday October 28.
Read More
Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Public Health, said: “It is clear that the school vouchers issued previously have been a real support for many families during these difficult times, so we have acted quickly to ensure they will be issued in good time for the October half-term break.
“We are continuing to look at the best options for ensuring that the remainder of this HSF funding goes to those in our community who need the support most and, once finalised, will ensure residents know how to access this extra support.
Details of how to access the available funds will be released by the council in the coming weeks.
Work is also underway to shape arrangements for other elements of the scheme to ensure all the funding is distributed within the community to those people who need it most and within the guidelines provided by DWP. These future arrangements will be considered by the Council’s Cabinet on October 11.