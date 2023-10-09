News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

West Northamptonshire Council accused of ‘racist presentation’, says taxi drivers union

The ADCU has accused WNC of racist and regressive new regulations as the vote on the new taxi rules was deferred to a later date
By Nadia Lincoln
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire council has been accused of trying to enforce “racist” and “regressive” regulations, says a union of taxi drivers.

Members of the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) took to the Guildhall and protested against the proposed regulations on Tuesday (October 2), ahead of discussion at a West Northamptonshire Council meeting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The union has accused the council of “resorting to offensive racist tropes” during the meeting when a representative allegedly referenced a hypothetical scenario of where a rape victim might be “spirited away to Pakistan” so that she might be prevented from giving evidence.

A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCUA union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU
A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU
Most Popular

In a statement, they said: “Council authorities choose to resort to racist tropes of sexual violence undertaken by Pakistani men in order to frighten and intimidate. Such tropes serve to demonise and stigmatise an already marginalised community who work in the trade.”

The drivers also take issue with the regulation proposals, which include a penalty points system that drivers could breach through failure to comply with the dress code, or for not offering reasonable assistance with luggage, among other measures.

Another regulation that has provoked concern from the union is the demand for a “certificate of good conduct” from every country they may have lived for more than 90 days since the age of 18. The ADCU has called this “arbitrary and racist”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) say the regulations have been “designed with public safety in mind”. The updated policy for Hackney Carriage and private hire drivers was proposed last year and the council consulted local drivers and operators.

A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCUA union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU
A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU

The decision on the policy was deferred by WNC to give members more time to consider consultation responses and make amendments to the draft policy.

Shafqat Shah, chair of ADCU Northampton, said: “I am grateful for the common sense exercised by the licensing committee in their decision to defer any vote on the regulations.”

A spokesperson for WNC said that during the meeting, a council representative was “asked if it was possible that information from police could be considered even when an applicant has not been convicted of an offence”.

Read More
PICTURES: Angry taxi drivers take to Northampton town centre to protest against ...
A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCUA union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU
A union for taxi drivers has taken to the streets of Northampton to protest against "racist and regressive" regulations being voted on by West Northants Council. Credit: ADCU
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In response, and in order to confirm that it was a possibility for this information to be considered where there is no conviction, the officer referenced a case they had been party to from a previous authority in which this had happened,” the spokesperson.

“In doing so, they explained that a prosecution had not been possible because a witness was no longer available. We held a lengthy consultation and everyone’s views have been captured and presented back to the licensing committee. Committee members requested more time to consider the consultation responses.”

The council has not yet revealed when the final decision on the policy will be made.

Related topics:West Northamptonshire CouncilNorthamptonshire