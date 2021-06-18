Wellingborough area parish plan set to be adopted

Ecton

A plan which gives residents of a village near Northampton a say on how land is developed in the future is set to be formally adopted following a referendum.

Ecton Neighbourhood Plan 2016-2031 is recommended to be ‘made’ at a meeting of North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Committee on Tuesday (June 22).

It is recommended that the executive ‘make’ the plan, so that it becomes part of the statutory development plan for the area.

A neighbourhood plan allows the community to promote the type of development it needs and wants while protecting the distinctive character of the area.

It follows a referendum that was held on May 6 when 201 residents voted in favour of of the plan and 25 voting no.

This represented a turnout of 55.72 per cent with 87.77 per cent voting ‘yes’.

A report to the executive committee states: ‘Neighbourhood planning was introduced by the Localism Act 2011.

‘Ecton is one of a number parishes in the area to exercise the powers granted to communities by the act that enables them to produce neighbourhood plans.

‘When formally made, a neighbourhood plan comprises part of the statutory development plan and carries full weight when determining planning applications in the geographical area covered by its policies.

‘The first legal step towards the production of the Ecton Neighbourhood Plan was taken on 15 December 2014 when the Borough Council of Wellingborough formally designated the entire parish of Ecton as the relevant ‘neighbourhood area’ to be covered by the policies of the plan.

‘Since this time a significant amount of work has been undertaken by Ecton Parish Council and its representatives, aided by officers of the council, to ensure a plan is produced that is technically robust and reflects the wishes of the community.