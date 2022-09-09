‘We all need to fight this together,’ says Blisworth Parish councillor at public meeting

Recent proposed amendments to the planning agreements for Northampton Gateway were discussed at a public meeting in Blisworth on Monday September 5, where the parish council urged residents to get involved with objecting against the changes submitted by SEGRO.

When this application was granted, it clearly stated that a rail terminal capable of handling at least four intermodal trains per day, must be constructed and available for use before the occupation of any of the warehousing and it specifically prohibited any commercial activity until the rail connection was operational.

Blisworth Parish Council reported to the meeting that the new proposal would allow up to 80 percent of the warehousing being developed to start being used ahead of the completion of the rail line, which would result in these warehouses being road-fed and having a serious impact on the roads in the area.

Progress of the rail terminal.

The council also added that SEGRO had already been marketing these warehouses for occupation before the rail network had been completed, which was not in line with the original development consent order.

Councillor Bill Root of Blisworth Parish Council said: “Developers using the planning process like this, via the National Network routes need to be stopped. There is much discussion that warehousing plans to fit with the rail network are just ‘fig leaves’ to hide the real move, which is to develop road-fed sites, via a route that is accessible. The council needs to make a stand to this now to show other developers this is not a way in.”

The parish council also explained to the meeting that the amendment proposal was being issued as a ‘non-material’ application. The Government currently only provides a guideline to what is considered a material or a non-material amendment on planning proposals but it is noted that any impact on the environment or any withstand against changes would push this into a material amendment.

Councillor Paul Heath from Milton Parish Council said: “The non-material proposals for amendments is just a scheme to bypass all local democracy. SEGRO took on this project and as with any business, there are risks involved. Why should the community and roads suffer because they are behind? This is quite clearly not a non-material proposal and should be driven down the correct planning procedures.”

Councillor Belinda Brown also from Blisworth Parish Council and Cllr Root met with MP Andrea Leadsom to discuss the impact of the amendments and they reported back to the meeting that she had advised the community and residents all to get involved with writing letters or emails to both the consultation and herself.

It was noted that a petition or copied letter would not be applicable here and it was important that residents write in individually and ensure names, addresses and postcodes were included.

Cllr Root said: “These are not non-material changes that don’t warrant further reports and investigation, the impact of the increase in traffic travelling to these warehouses needs to be assessed properly, the safety of our roads and the increased pollution too. This should not be a way in for developers.”

Cllr Brown added: “We need to tell friends, family and anyone who will be affected by this to write in now so we can fight this together. If we don’t, these changes will be agreed.”

The public meeting was attended by other villages who have also been appalled by the proposed amendments, and the way forward suggested by Dame Andrea Leadsom was a welcome plan to take action.

The parish council added: “If SEGRO is allowed this amendment it will open the floodgates to other developers to adopt the same approach, so we need to fight now.”

A spokesperson for SEGRO said: “The planning permission granted for SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton requires the construction of a new rail freight terminal to be capable of operating before the first customer takes up occupancy. By the end of this year SEGRO will have invested £35 million to create the new terminal, we have agreed a deal with Maritime Transport to be the operator and we have been working closely with Network Rail to plan the connection of our new section of track to the existing rail network, which only they can undertake. The main component of the Network Rail connection is scheduled to be completed in September 2023, after which we can finish all our outstanding works so the freight terminal can operate from Spring 2024.

“While we do not expect any buildings to be operational until Spring 2024 at the earliest, we are seeking to amend the planning consent to enable the occupation of the first 2.5m sq ft of space in the event there is an unforeseen delay connecting the terminal to the rail network. This is in line with planning consents for many other warehouse developments with rail freight terminals and will ensure that the building occupiers can start delivering local jobs and other economic benefits sooner rather than buildings sitting empty. Once the rail connection has been completed we would expect rail freight operations to begin immediately.”

The council has put some helpful points on its website and Facebook page that anyone can use to write their emails or letters and is appealing to everyone to get involved immediately.

The addresses to send your comments to are:

-Send objections to Dame Andrea Leadsom MP

-Send objections to the Planning Inspectorate:

In writing to: National Infrastructure Planning, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square Temple Quay, Bristol BS1 6PN

-You can also contact the clerk of Blisworth Parish Council by letter of email for any assistance or help