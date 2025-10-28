Watch as fire-damaged Grade II listed building in Northampton is DEMOLISHED – seven months after suspected arson attack

A fire-damaged Grade II listed building in Northampton has now been demolished – seven months after a suspected arson attack.

On Friday October 24, demolition finally began on the former Ex-Servicemen’s Club & Institute in Sheep Street.

A massive fire destroyed the building at around 6am on Sunday March 30, sending thick black smoke across the town.

Since then, the structure had remained in a condemned state, with rubble spilling into the street, leaving Sheep Street – up to its junction with Church Lane – coned off by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Last week, this newspaper asked the council why demolition had not yet begun and why the street had been left as it was for seven months.

WNC initially gave a “no update” response. However, just a few days later, demolition work started.

On Tuesday October 28, Chronicle & Echo went down to the site and saw the majority of the building has now been destroyed by wrecking crews.

A WNC spokeswoman added today that works are “within schedule” but did not explain what that schedule is.

She said: “Demolition works are progressing safely and to schedule, with the main section fronting Sheep Street now removed. Debris clearance is underway, with licensed asbestos removal to follow, and all activity is being carried out in line with health and safety requirements. We would like to thank residents for their continued patience whilst the road is closed and will keep people updated as works progress.”

One resident, who lives nearby, spoke to this newspaper last week and criticised WNC as “woeful” for their slow progress on site.

The resident said: “It was seven months of absolutely no activity, and WNC telling me they’d need to ‘raise a ticket’ for clear-up to start. Yet a few days after your report, suddenly the collapsed area is boarded up and heavy plant has moved in. The power of the press.”

The resident added that BT Openreach is tracking around 70 homes whose landline and internet services have been cut off by rubble from the building.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “We have engineers on standby to start repair work as soon as the fire-damaged building on Sheep Street is demolished. Our street cabinet, which contains the technology to connect homes and businesses to our network, is currently buried under the rubble, and with the building at the point of collapse, the area is too dangerous to work in. Even a re-route of our network, which we proposed shortly after the fire occurred, was not possible as digging and drilling in the vicinity could cause further instability to the building.

"From the outset, we’ve been in regular contact with the local authority as they work to get the permissions and safety measures in place to begin demolition. Those without phone or broadband should have been provided with temporary connectivity by their service provider and should contact them if this is not in place.”

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the blaze is being treated as arson. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.