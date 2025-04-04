Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key walking and cycling routes across a number of towns in Northamptonshire are set to be upgraded as part of a new 10-year plan for the county.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has published its local cycling and walking infrastructure plans (LCWIPs) for Brackley, Towcester and Daventry.

The documents explore enhancing existing active travel networks and improving links between communities, making it easier for people to travel to work, school, or other local facilities without relying on private cars.

A number of different routes across the towns and links to surrounding settlements have been highlighted as priorities for future investment. Councils with LCWIPs are in the best position to work with Active Travel England and other government departments to secure funding to deliver the proposals.

Plans have been approved to improve walking and cycling routes in areas across West Northamptonshire.

Which routes have been identified for improvements?

Schemes have been prioritised based on delivering an ongoing pipeline of high-quality active travel schemes, developed through consultation with key stakeholders and members of the public. The council has set out a commitment to implement the first schemes from the LCWIPs within the first five years of the plan.

The Brackley LCWIP prioritises routes for improvement in Manor Road, Banbury Road/Market Place, Market Place/ High Street, and High Street/Northampton Road. This may include improved surfacing for existing pavements, better signage, installing dropped kerbs, new or improved crossings and traffic calming elements.

A series of new or improved cycling and pedestrian routes have also been suggested to Syresham, Silverstone, Helmdon, Turweston, Croughton, Evenley and Westbury.

In Daventry, routes along Drayton Way and Ashby Road, Long March, Shackleton Way and Speke Drive, and traffic-free routes have been considered. Key proposals include resurfacing paths that are in poor condition, installing bus gates, introducing 20mph limits on certain roads, upgrading crossings and providing pedestrian and cycle lanes at key points.

In addition, the LCWIP has proposals for new or upgraded routes to the surrounding communities of Braunston, Staverton, Long Buckby and Weedon Bec.

Finally, in Towcester, recommendations have been made for Northampton Road, The Shires/Saxon Fields, Old Tiffield Road, the A43 Crossing, and the A5 to Bell Plantation. Improvements include providing new shared pathways, better lighting for off-road routes, and providing a new pedestrian, cycle and equestrian bridge across the A43.

Other improvements have also been highlighted for central town centre routes and links down to Wood Burcote. Key inter-urban routes have been proposed to Silverstone (and on to Syresham), Greens Norton, Blisworth and Tiffield.

Public consultation was undertaken on the LCWIPs proposals between January and February 2024 which overall showed strong support for the LCWIPs. WNC said it had made a series of changes to the plans following consultation feedback and concerns.

The authority has said the plans are a key component in contributing towards achieving its ambition to decarbonise its transport network and become net zero by 2045. The proposals within the LCWIPs are all subject to further design work and securing funding.

Without LCWIPs in place, it is unlikely that the council would be able to secure investment in active travel infrastructure.

Councillor Carl Squires welcomed the plan, but questioned if WNC were really “serious” about delivering the changes and not just paying “lip service”.

Councillor Bob Purser agreed stating: “I really want to ask have you made provision within budgets in this coming year and the future years to implement anything and how much is that?

“The test of this document is not how many pages are approved at cabinet, it’s how much footpath, how much joined up cycle track we have going through the area.”

Cabinet member for highways and transport, Councillor Phil Larratt, said: “There is limited funding available for active travel, so there is a need to go through a prioritisation process. This will be based on feedback on local priorities as well as other factors such as deliverability and the potential for the scheme to increase walking and cycling trips.

“We are serious. Our aim and ambition is to ensure connectivity. We can now start working up the schemes that are in the LCWIP and submitting bids for funding on those once they come to fruition.”

All three LCWIPs were approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, April 1. Work will now be able to be started on developing preliminary designs and proposals for prioritised routes, which will form the basis of future bids for capital funding.