Voyage Care Welcomes Tom Pursglove MP to Witness The Impact of Adult Social Care Firsthand

Voyage Care – one of the country’s leading providers of care and support for people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and complex needs – welcomed Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby and Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work,to visit some of its care and support facilities in Northamptonshire.

Mr Pursglove toured two Voyage Care homes; Redmond House and Welland House, before meeting with people being supported by Voyage Care support workers in their homes to live more independent lives.

A report published by the King’s Fund earlier this year highlighted several key challenges affecting the sector, including recruitment and retention, funding and the cost-of-living crisis, all impacting the ability of people to be able to access the care they need when they need it. Voyage Care is focussed on reframing the debate around adult social care so that it focusses on those of working age being supported as much as those who are older or those needing to be discharged from hospitals.

Tom Pursglove speaks with staff at Voyage Care

Voyage Care supports 3,500 people with a variety of complex needs across the UK and employs more than 11,000 team members to enable those individuals it supports to lead more independent and fulfilled lives.

Andrew Cannon, Chief Executive Officer at Voyage Care, said: “We see it as our responsibility to raise awareness of the issues that exist within adult social care, and we can do this by we can showcasing the extraordinary work our colleagues do every day to enable them to live as independently as possible.

“Enabling access to high quality specialist adult social care is fundamental to the lives of those we support and also helps to reduce the systemwide pressure on wider public services, such as the NHS, housing and other social care. Among our ideas is calling for the Government to introduce a new Commissioner for Adult Social Care with a legal mandate to promote and protect the rights of those relying on the adult social care system.”

Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby and Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, said: “I was glad to visit a number of Voyage Care sites and meet their wonderful staff and residents in Corby. The homes provide tailored support to individuals with learning disabilities and a range of complex needs, with residents supported in engaging in fulfilling every-day tasks and activities, both at home and in the local community, which previously may not have been possible. Residents are encouraged to build confidence in essential skills and I was particularly interested to learn more given my role as Minister of State for Disabled People, Health & Work. A fantastic local service which I’m keen to continue to support into the future.”