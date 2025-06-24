A mum forced out of her council flat in Northampton six years ago says she feels “violated” after being left to reapply for a home she was promised – with no support or answers from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The 29-year-old, who asked not to be named, was one of many tenants moved out of St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House, in Spring Boroughs, in 2019 to make way for a Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) redevelopment. At the time, like all the other tenants, she says she was told she would be able to return once the new homes were built.

Back in 2021, Northampton Partnership Homes, on behalf of WNC, told the Chronicle & Echo: “Residents of St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House have all been rehoused. However, those who have opted to do so can return to one of the new homes that meets their needs.”

But the 24 three-storey homes – in Castle Street – are still fenced off and empty, despite being completed in March 2025. And last week, the Chronicle & Echo revealed that WNC and NPH – which managed the build – admitted to an “administrative error”, saying they no longer know which former tenants are eligible to return.

This mum says she is now having to go through the standard housing application and bidding system, with little help from WNC.

She said: “I just feel violated. Because I know the majority of us would not have left. We were all really happy with each other. It was great.

“I would have held on to that front door until they physically came and picked me up, if they didn’t have that promise. They promised, and I’ve got it in writing. It feels like they just sold you a dream to get you out.

“I’ve said to them, you’re messing with my life. And they don’t even have the decency to get back to me.”

On the whole relocation process, which started six years ago when she was moved to Headlands, she said: “I was genuinely so depressed. It took me eight buses a day just to manage getting to and from uni and doing the school run and placements. It just became a whole mess, and I ended up in so much debt trying to pick up taxis where I could.

“My mood from how the situation went affected my son. And my son, on top of all that transport and back and forth – it affected him because he was just exhausted from school. It just made everything so difficult.”

Before the move, she lived within walking distance of shops, school, university, and healthcare and a ‘tight-knit’ community she got on with.

She said: “I could do my shopping because I lived next to the shops. I could do all of his medical appointments – his disabilities and mobility and everything else. They were all close by, so I never really had to pay for transport. Really, all I had to pay for was the bus occasionally to get to uni.”

She says she now faces issues, including racist abuse, in her current neighbourhood and still wants to return to Castle Street – but says the process of bidding and waiting with no updates has left her anxious and unsure if it will ever happen.

WNC has refused to comment on individual cases – instead issuing a blanket statement.

A WNC spokesperson said: “The properties are now complete, and we are in the process of making letting arrangements. For those that are eligible, they have already been offered first refusal.

"Like many construction projects, this development did experience a delay due to contractual delivery and building safety checks outside of the council’s control.”

Former councillor for the area, Danielle Stone, said: “I am a former councillor for Spring Boroughs and member of the Spring Boroughs Neighbourhood Forum. I can confirm that displaced residents were assured they would be given first refusal on the new properties in Spring Boroughs. It was a condition of them moving out to make way for the new development. I understand that this kind of agreement is a contract in law. I am very surprised that WNC doesn’t understand this. There is also a local lettings policy in place. This should go some way to alleviating the chronic social overcrowding on the estate.”

She added: “I look forward to residents of Spring Boroughs, past and present, having better living conditions and improved life chances.”