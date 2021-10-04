Views sought on plan to charge 20p to spend a penny in newly-refurbished Northamptonshire town's public toilets

A councillor wants to hear people's views of a 20p fee to spend a penny in a Northamptonshire town's newly-refurbished public toilets.

Kate Nash has asked people to give her a 'yes' or a 'no' on her Facebook page or Twitter (@KateofBrackley) so she can share their views at the Brackley Town Council meeting this evening (Monday, October 4).

The council is due to decide whether to approve a recommendation to charge 20p for entry to the loos in Brackley Market Place when they reopen on November 10.

Brackley town councillor Kate Nash wants to hear people's views on the plan to charge people 20p to use the refurbished public toilets ahead of a meeting at the town hall

Councillor Nash said: "I am concerned about the proposal and want to hear people's views. I would have hoped the grant from West Northamptonshire Council would be enough to cover maintenance of the toilets.

"One of the consequences of Northamptonshire becoming a unitary authority is that the town council has taken over the town centre loos.

"They were not in a good state and not a nice environment and it's good that they are currently being completely rebuilt and refurbished.

"The new toilets will be nice and people may want to use them much more. They will have full disabled access too.

"Members of the council are going to discuss the introduction of a 20p charge this evening. I would rather we didn't charge.

"People are not carrying cash in the way they once did and for some people there will be medical reasons why they need urgent use of a lavatory. It could be difficult for people with young children too.

"It's not as though we have hoards of tourists, as they do in Cornwall for instance, where local people would be subsidising many visitors.

"It's going to be mainly local people and it really should be paid for as part of council tax. They have always been free up to now.