Urgent review of conservation area in Daventry requested after claims development has deteriorated historic high street

Daventry Town Council (DTC) has requested an urgent review of the town centre conservation area over claims that unsuitable development has resulted in the deterioration of its historic high street.

The authority has written to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to express concerns that planning and conservation guidelines are not being followed by several retail and commercial premises in the area.

Councillor Lynne Taylor, who raised the issue at a Town Council meeting on Monday July 28, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that she had witnessed the degradation of the town’s iconic streets over several years.

She said: “It seems we’ve been forgotten by the planning department. It’s our heritage that we’re talking about - we want to stop it getting worse.

“It’s just sad for our town because [the conservation area] should be a driving point for people to come here.

“We’ve now got to work with West Northamptonshire Council to halt any further decline.”

Policies and guidance are in place to prevent development from harming the character of the High Street and Sheaf Street, which are supposed to be protected due to their special architectural and historic interest.

However, the Town Council has claimed that these standards are slipping and that a lack of enforcement has had a visible impact on the streets, “causing irreparable damage” to the historic buildings and the overall character of the town centre.

DTC has asked the WNC Planning Department for an urgent review of the condition of the two streets. It has also asked for further clarification on enforcement actions that have taken place in response to conservation guideline breaches, or any planned action.

The West Northants Conservation Officer has also been invited to meet with representatives of the Town Council work collaboratively to preserve and enhance Daventry’s historic centre, ensuring that the town’s characterful buildings remain intact for many years to come.

Councillor Mark Arnull, leader of WNC said: “West Northamptonshire Council is committed to delivering positive plans for towns across the area, including Daventry. Over the coming months, we will be engaging with local stakeholders to explore opportunities for town centre regeneration and wider town projects.

“We recognise the value of Daventry’s heritage and the pride its community holds in the town’s identity. Daventry Town Council raised this issue with members of the council at their last meeting on Monday 28 July, and we are happy to discuss in more detail and ensure they’re considered and reflected in future plans for the town.”