UK's possible next Prime Minister visits Sixfields and meets Cobblers' staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Keir Starmer, potentially the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, made time in his busy schedule to stop by at Sixfields on Monday afternoon, where he discussed the Football Governance Bill.

As part of the campaign trail, Starmer met Kelvin Thomas and supporters representative Tom Cliffe to learn about the club's impact in the local community and to discuss the Football Governance Bill.

"As a club we are politically neutral but we agreed to the visit as it gave us a valuable opportunity to speak directly to the man who could become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom about our support for the Football Governance Bill and how it could help the club and our work supporting the local community," said Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This Is a very important issue, not just for us but for many clubs up and down the country from the Premier League down. This is not just an EFL issue, this is a football wide issue.

Keir Starmer meets Kelvin Thomas and Tom Cliffe

“It was pleasing that during the conversation Sir Keir reaffirmed his support for the Football Governance Bill – as he has publicly many times before.

“I was really pleased that Tom Cliffe was able to join us for the meeting. His input as supporters representative is essential to our decision making as a club and it was good to have Tom part of the conversation.

"We have long since gone on record to state our support for an independent regulator and whoever is elected on July 4th, we very much hope that legislation will be introduced early in the next parliament. It is important that, as EFL clubs, we keep the matter on the agenda for politicians to ensure this happens. With that in mind, leaders of the other political parties are just as welcome to visit Sixfields at any time and we thank Sir Keir for his visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad