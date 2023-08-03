The Ukrainian flag will be raised at all West Northants Council (WNC) office buildings in Towcester, Daventry and Northampton to mark 32 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

There will be a ceremony to commemorate the day at midday in the Guildhall Courtyard on St Giles’ Square in Northampton attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, and representatives of the Ukrainian community.

Speeches during the event will be translated into Ukrainian and sunflowers - the national flower of Ukraine, will handed out to be laid in commemoration.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony in the Great Hall alongside a variety of stalls, performances and artwork by members of the Ukrainian community.

Cllr John Shephard, WNC Chairman, said: “I am delighted that we are celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day for a second year in West Northants and that we now have many Ukrainian people and families calling Northamptonshire their home.

“We continue to stand with all those affected by the horrific events which have taken place in Ukraine over the past 2 years and I am extremely grateful to our local people who have shown true community spirit and willingness to help others by welcoming Ukrainian people into our communities.

“We are proud to mark this important day in Ukrainian history and invite all residents to join us in observing the flag raising ceremony and showing their support.”

Our Homes for Ukraine resettlement scheme has supported the arrival and community care needs of Ukrainian families across West Northants and has seen hundreds of local people come forward as sponsors to offer their help.

For more information on the resettlement scheme and how you can help, please visit our Homes for Ukraine webpage.