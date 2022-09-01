Two litterers ordered to pay total of more than £2,500 after dumping rubbish in Northampton streets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two litterers have been fined more than £2,500 between them after separately dumping rubbish in Northampton streets.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Neighbourhood Wardens came across a large accumulation of household waste at the junction of Clare Street and Queens Road in Northampton.

Terna Nina, aged 51, of Thenford Mews, dumped one wooden chair and numerous black refuse sacks in April this year, according to court documents.

The flytipping in Northampton that landed hefty fines with the culprits.

Audrius Jankauskas of Gordon Street also left six black plastic sacks containing general domestic rubbish and two filled recycling boxes on a public footpath in May.

Nina was issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice for putting out waste on the street before collection day, which she ignored.

When she failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates on July 6, a warrant was issued and she was arrested on August 15 and appeared in court the following day.

After pleading guilty, magistrates’ fined Nina £600 and ordered her to pay £1,000 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

Jankauskas also ignored a £150 fixed penalty notice and was subsequently summoned but failed to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates on August 16 and was found guilty in his absence.

He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £700 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge, according to court documents.

Councillor David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, said: "Northampton is densely populated, and we have to ask householders to be respectful of their neighbourhoods.

"At West Northants Council we are trying really hard to combat fly-tipping and especially in the hot spots around Northampton. We are working closely with distressed local residents to try and stop repeat offenders fly-tipping in areas like this, and we are not talking just bin bags.

"If left on the street for any length of time, household waste can quickly end up as an unsightly mess being blown around our streets.